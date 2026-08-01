Who is eligible for CCMT NSR Spot Round Counselling 2026?

CCMT NSR Spot Round Counselling 2026 is scheduled to begin on August 1. There are different sets of rules and regulations regarding the eligibility criteria. A detailed explanation of 'who is eligible to participate in the counselling' has been provided here. The last date to fill the choices is August 4 as per the official CCMT NSR spot round counselling dates 2026.
Candidates who did not register for the previous rounds of CCMT are eligible to participate in the NSR round. A valid GATE score is mandatory to complete the registration process.
Those who participated in the previous rounds of counselling and did not get an allotment can take part in NSR, but a fresh document verification is not required.
Those who got a seat in CCMT counselling rounds 1, 2, 3 or special rounds can register for NSR if looking for a better allotment. If you get a better allotment in this round, the seat allotted in the previous rounds shall be cancelled. However, you can retain the CCMT seat if there is no better allotment in the spot round.
If your seat is cancelled due to discrepancies in uploaded documents in the CCMT rounds, you can still participate in the NSR round.
Seat allotment in the spot round is purely dependent on the vacant seats available and the competition level.