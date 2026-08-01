Who is eligible for CCMT NSR Spot Round Counselling 2026?

Candidates who did not register for the previous rounds of CCMT are eligible to participate in the NSR round. A valid GATE score is mandatory to complete the registration process.

Those who participated in the previous rounds of counselling and did not get an allotment can take part in NSR, but a fresh document verification is not required.

Those who got a seat in CCMT counselling rounds 1, 2, 3 or special rounds can register for NSR if looking for a better allotment. If you get a better allotment in this round, the seat allotted in the previous rounds shall be cancelled. However, you can retain the CCMT seat if there is no better allotment in the spot round.