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CCMT NSR Spot Round Counselling Dates 2026: Vacant seats data to be released on August 1

CCMT will begin the NSR spot round counselling 2026 for the MTech admission in NITs, IIITs and GFTIs on August 1
CCMT NSR Spot Round Dates 2026
CCMT NSR Spot Round Dates 2026Official CCMT NSR spot round counselling website
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CCMT NSR spot round counselling 2026 for the vacant seats in NITs, IIITs and GFTIs will begin on August 1. Fresh registration is mandatory for all eligible candidates to participate in the counselling process. Details regarding the vacant seats will be released on August 1.

NSR Spot Round Counselling Dates 2026

  • Release of vacant seats: August 1, 2026

  • Registration and choice filling: August 1 to 4, 2026

  • Deadline to lock choices: August 4, 2026

  • Release of seat allotment result: August 5, 2026

  • Document uploading for seat allotted candidates: August 5 to 7, 2026

  • Physical reporting at allotted institute: August 5 to 11, 2026

NSR Spot Round Fee Details 2026

Registration fee (non-refundable): Rs 3500 for General/ EWS/ OBC categories and Rs 3000 for SC/ ST categories

Mandatory fee deposit during registration: Rs 40,000 for General/ EWS/ OBC categories and Rs 15,000 for SC/ ST categories

Note: The mandatory deposit of fees shall be adjusted in the tuition fees after seat allotment

This will be the last and final round of counselling for the MTech admission at NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. There will not be any further rounds of counselling. Those who have completed the document verification process in the previous CCMT rounds need to upload the documents again. Those who are registering directly for NSR (without registreing for CCMT previous rounds) must upload all the required academic documents.

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