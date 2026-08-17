WBMCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration last date extended till further notice

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has extended the registration window for WBMCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 till further notice. The latest update is now displayed on the official WBMCC website, giving candidates additional time to complete the registration process for MBBS and BDS courses.
This state-level counselling covers State Quota seats in government medical and dental colleges, along with State Quota, Management Quota and NRI Quota seats in eligible private medical and dental colleges.
WBMCC has not specified a new closing date in its latest update. Instead, the official website states that the “Registration process is extended till further notice.” Candidates who have not yet registered should therefore use the additional window rather than wait for another deadline. With the latest announcement, the merit list that was supposed to be released on August 19 has been postponed.
The state counselling process is based on the inter-se merit lists prepared for categories including Un-Reserved, EWS, OBC-A, OBC-B, SC, ST and PwD candidates. NEET UG 2026 qualification and fulfilment of the eligibility conditions prescribed by the counselling authority are mandatory for participation.
Importantly, WBMCC states that 85% of the State Quota undergraduate MBBS/BDS seats are being allotted through online state-level counselling. Candidates should complete the registration carefully and keep checking the official website for subsequent announcements regarding merit lists, choice filling, seat allotment and other counselling activities.
Apart from WBMCC, Odisha has extended the deadline for choice filling. The revisions in counselling dates comes after the MCC revised the AIQ 15 percent seats counselling schedule.