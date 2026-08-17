Odisha NEET UG Round 1 Choice Filling 2026 to close on August 18: Check revised schedule

The choice-filling window is available via the 'Candidate Login' link on the official website. Students must keep their NEET application number and password ready to log in and fill choices.

The seat matrix PDF is available on the official website, and it is important to cross-check the college- and category-wise total number of seats available. Make a manual list of colleges and give them priority numbers. Once you are sure which colleges to choose, proceed with the choice-filling process.