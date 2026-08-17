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Odisha NEET UG Round 1 Choice Filling 2026 to close on August 18: Check revised schedule

Odisha NEET UG Round 1 choice filling 2026 last date has been extended and a revised schedule for seat allotment has been announced
Odisha NEET UG Round 1 Choice Filling 2026
Odisha NEET UG Round 1 Choice Filling 2026Representative official website image of Odisha NEET UG Round 1 choice filling 2026
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Odisha NEET UG Round 1 Choice Filling 2026 will close on August 18, as per the revised schedule. Due to changes in the AIQ MCC NEET UG counselling dates 2026, the dates for Odisha MBBS and BDS admission have been slightly modified so that first-round allotment will happen only after the AIQ seat allotment. Students who have not yet filled college preferences can now complete the process to be eligible for the seat allotment process. The choice filling window is available at ojee.nic.in.

Odisha NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2026 Revised Dates

Here are the revised dates of Round 1 counselling -

  • Choice filling last date: August 18, 2026

  • Round 1 provisional seat allotment: August 20, 2026

  • Queries (if any) on provisional allotment: August 21, 2026

  • Seat allotment result: August 22, 2026

  • Seat acceptance: August 24 to 29, 2026

The choice-filling window is available via the 'Candidate Login' link on the official website. Students must keep their NEET application number and password ready to log in and fill choices.

The seat matrix PDF is available on the official website, and it is important to cross-check the college- and category-wise total number of seats available. Make a manual list of colleges and give them priority numbers. Once you are sure which colleges to choose, proceed with the choice-filling process.

Those who fail to submit college preferences by the last date will not be included in the seat allotment result.

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