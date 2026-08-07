UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 starts Today: Registration and security fee details

Director General of Medical Education and Training of UP has released UP NEET UG Counselling Dates 2026, as the MCC instructed the states to proceed with the admission process under 85% state quota seats. The online registration for the MBBS and BDS admission process will begin on August 7, and the last date is August 12. During this window, candidates must complete registration and pay the security fee.
Here are the details regarding the non-refundable registration fee and refundable security deposit -
Registration Fee: Rs 2000
Security Deposit for Government MBBS and BDS Colleges: Rs 30,000
Security Deposit for Private Medical Colleges: Rs 1,00,000
Security Deposit for Private Dental Colleges: Rs 2,00,000
Note: The security deposit will be refunded if the candidate does not get admission. Also, candidates who join the allotted college successfully will be provided the refund of the security deposit. Therefore, it is important to fill in the exact bank account details.
To avoid the wastage of MBBS or BDS seats due to non-reporting by the allotted candidates, the UP Government has implemented the security deposit rule.
This year, candidates choosing the 'Free Exit' option can participate in the second and third rounds of counselling. This is a new policy implemented for this academic session. Earlier, candidates choosing the exit option were barred from the subsequent rounds of counselling.
MCC AIQ NEET UG counselling 2026 for 15% seats is underway, and the last date to complete the choice filling process is August 13. The seat allotment result will be released on August 17.