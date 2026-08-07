UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 starts Today: Registration and security fee details

UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration and Security Fee Details

Here are the details regarding the non-refundable registration fee and refundable security deposit -

Registration Fee : Rs 2000

Security Deposit for Government MBBS and BDS Colleges: Rs 30,000

Security Deposit for Private Medical Colleges: Rs 1,00,000

Security Deposit for Private Dental Colleges: Rs 2,00,000

Note: The security deposit will be refunded if the candidate does not get admission. Also, candidates who join the allotted college successfully will be provided the refund of the security deposit. Therefore, it is important to fill in the exact bank account details.