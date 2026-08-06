NEET UG Round 1 Choice Filling 2026 Postponed: Check revised date, important details

The Medical Counselling Committee has postponed the NEET UG round 1 choice filling 2026 that was scheduled to begin on August 6. As NMC has issuedew revised guidelines withwith respect to PwBD candidates, the choice filling process has been postponed to August 8. However, there is no change in the last date of choice filling, i.e., August 13. The registration to participate in the counselling process will close on August 12. An official notice on postponement was published on the official website mcc.nic.in.
According to the revised PwBD guidelines, a candidate shall not be denied participation in the counselling/ taking admission on the ground that the UDID Card or Disability Certificate is temporary. Progressive, non-progressive, or not likely to improve disability can be considered for admission. The Medical Assessment Board shall continue to independently assess the candidate's functional competency in accordance with the Guidelines dated 27.07.2026, before issuing the Eligibility Certificate, the notification reads.
The processing of Round 1 seat allotment result will begin on August 13 and conclude on August 16. The allotments will be published on August 17. MCC will conduct 3 rounds of counselling followed by a mop-up round and a stray vacancy round. While filling college preferences, it is important to check the seat matrix, previous years' closing ranks and reservation policies. The choice filling has to be strategic rather than a wish-list perspective.
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and MP have commenced the round 1 counselling process on August 5, but the round 1 seat allotment will be released only after the conclusion of MCC AIQ round 1 counselling. Meanwhile, states will conclude the registration process, followed by the declaration of the merit list and the choice-filling process. NMC has set September 8 as the deadline to begin the academic session for MBBS and BDS first year students.