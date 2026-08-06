NEET UG Round 1 Choice Filling 2026 Postponed: Check revised date, important details

The Medical Counselling Committee has postponed the NEET UG round 1 choice filling 2026 that was scheduled to begin on August 6. As NMC has issuedew revised guidelines withwith respect to PwBD candidates, the choice filling process has been postponed to August 8. However, there is no change in the last date of choice filling, i.e., August 13. The registration to participate in the counselling process will close on August 12. An official notice on postponement was published on the official website mcc.nic.in.