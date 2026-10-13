UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 Released: Class 10, 12 exams from February 5 to 24; check subject-wise schedule

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination timetable for 2027. According to the official notification dated October 12, 2026, the High School and Intermediate examinations will be conducted from February 5 to February 24, 2027.
The board has released a combined subject-wise schedule for both classes, allowing students to check their examination dates and prepare accordingly.
The examinations will be conducted in two shifts:
Morning shift: 8.30 am to 11.45 am
Afternoon shift: 2 pm to 5.15 pm
Students must check the timetable carefully, as different subjects have been allotted different dates and shifts.
According to the timetable, the major Class 10 examinations are scheduled as follows:
February 5: Hindi and Elementary Hindi
February 8: Social Science
February 9: NCC and Human Science
February 10: English
February 12: Home Science
February 13: Mathematics
February 15: Sanskrit
February 17: Science
February 18: Computer
February 19: Commerce
February 20: Urdu
February 23: Music (Vocal)
February 24: Agriculture
The Intermediate examination schedule includes the following major papers:
February 5: Hindi and General Hindi
February 8: English
February 9: Agricultural Science papers
February 10: History
February 12: Biology and Mathematics
February 13: Economics
February 15: Chemistry
February 16: Geography
February 17: Music (Instrumental), Physics and Military Science
February 18: Computer
February 20: Psychology, Education and Logic
February 23: Mathematics and NCC
February 24: Computer and Sanskrit
The complete timetable also includes vocational, language and other elective subjects.
Students can visit the official UPMSP website, upmsp.edu.in, to check examination-related announcements.
The board has also instructed education authorities to ensure that the timetable is widely circulated among schools and students.
Candidates should refer to the complete official date sheet to confirm the date and shift applicable to their particular subject.