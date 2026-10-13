UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 Released: Class 10, 12 exams from February 5 to 24; check subject-wise schedule

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination timetable for 2027. According to the official notification dated October 12, 2026, the High School and Intermediate examinations will be conducted from February 5 to February 24, 2027.

The board has released a combined subject-wise schedule for both classes, allowing students to check their examination dates and prepare accordingly.