Exams

UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 Released: Class 10, 12 exams from February 5 to 24; check subject-wise schedule

UPMSP has announced the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examination timetable for 2027. The examinations will begin on February 5 and conclude on February 24, with two shifts scheduled each day.
UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 Released
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The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination timetable for 2027. According to the official notification dated October 12, 2026, the High School and Intermediate examinations will be conducted from February 5 to February 24, 2027.

The board has released a combined subject-wise schedule for both classes, allowing students to check their examination dates and prepare accordingly.

UP Board Exam 2027: Shift timings

The examinations will be conducted in two shifts:

  • Morning shift: 8.30 am to 11.45 am

  • Afternoon shift: 2 pm to 5.15 pm

Students must check the timetable carefully, as different subjects have been allotted different dates and shifts.

UP Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: Important exam dates

According to the timetable, the major Class 10 examinations are scheduled as follows:

  • February 5: Hindi and Elementary Hindi

  • February 8: Social Science

  • February 9: NCC and Human Science

  • February 10: English

  • February 12: Home Science

  • February 13: Mathematics

  • February 15: Sanskrit

  • February 17: Science

  • February 18: Computer

  • February 19: Commerce

  • February 20: Urdu

  • February 23: Music (Vocal)

  • February 24: Agriculture

UP Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: Key subjects

The Intermediate examination schedule includes the following major papers:

  • February 5: Hindi and General Hindi

  • February 8: English

  • February 9: Agricultural Science papers

  • February 10: History

  • February 12: Biology and Mathematics

  • February 13: Economics

  • February 15: Chemistry

  • February 16: Geography

  • February 17: Music (Instrumental), Physics and Military Science

  • February 18: Computer

  • February 20: Psychology, Education and Logic

  • February 23: Mathematics and NCC

  • February 24: Computer and Sanskrit

The complete timetable also includes vocational, language and other elective subjects.

Where to check the UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2027?

Students can visit the official UPMSP website, upmsp.edu.in, to check examination-related announcements.

The board has also instructed education authorities to ensure that the timetable is widely circulated among schools and students.

Candidates should refer to the complete official date sheet to confirm the date and shift applicable to their particular subject.

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UP Board Date Sheet 2027
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