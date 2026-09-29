UP Board Date Sheet 2027 Soon: When did UPMSP announce exam dates in previous years?

Students preparing for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2027 are waiting for the subject-wise timetable from the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).
As of September 29, UPMSP has already started preparations for the 2027 examinations. The official website has published schedules relating to registration and other examination-related processes, but the subject-wise Class 10 and 12 theory date sheet has not yet been listed.
Looking at the previous four examination cycles provides a useful picture of when UPMSP has released its detailed timetable.
UP Board Date Sheet: Last 4 years' release-date analysis
The 2023 timetable was announced on January 9, with examinations beginning February 16.
For the 2024 examination, UPMSP released the timetable on December 7, 2023. The exams subsequently began on February 22.
The 2025 schedule was announced on November 18, 2024, with the board examinations scheduled from February 24 to March 12, 2025.
For the 2026 examination, UPMSP announced the timetable in early November 2025, with the theory examinations beginning February 18, 2026. Contemporary reports placed the announcement on November 5/6.
The most noticeable change is the gap between the date-sheet announcement and the beginning of the theory examinations.
2023: 38 days
2024: 77 days
2025: 98 days
2026: 105 days
Across these four cycles, the average gap was about 80 days. However, the 2023 cycle was an outlier because the timetable was released much later.
From 2024 onward, UPMSP released the timetable considerably earlier, generally giving students more than two months to prepare according to the final subject-wise schedule.