UP Board Date Sheet 2027 Soon: When did UPMSP announce exam dates in previous years?

Students preparing for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2027 are waiting for the subject-wise timetable from the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

As of September 29, UPMSP has already started preparations for the 2027 examinations. The official website has published schedules relating to registration and other examination-related processes, but the subject-wise Class 10 and 12 theory date sheet has not yet been listed.

Looking at the previous four examination cycles provides a useful picture of when UPMSP has released its detailed timetable.