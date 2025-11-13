UP Board 2026 Exams: UPMSP releases revised timetable for Class X and XII

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has issued a revised timetable for the 2026 Class X and Class XII board examinations, changing the dates and timings for key subjects including Hindi and Sanskrit.
The updated schedule is available on the board’s official website. This year, more than 52 lakh students are registered for the exams, comprising 27,50,945 Class X and 24,79,352 Class XII candidates.
The board clarified that only select papers have been rescheduled, while the rest of the timetable remains unchanged. Students are advised to download and verify the revised date sheet for accuracy.
Revised Timetable
As per the latest notification, the Class X Hindi and Primary Hindi exams will now be held on February 18, 2026, from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, instead of February 16.
Similarly, the Class XII Hindi and General Hindi papers are rescheduled to February 18, 2026, from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. The Class XII Sanskrit paper will now be conducted on March 12, 2026, instead of March 10.
The Class X and XII exams will commence on February 18 and conclude on March 12, 2026, across more than 8,000 examination centres in the state.
UPMSP has directed schools to complete practical exams and other preparations as per the revised schedule to ensure smooth conduct of the board examinations.