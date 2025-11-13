UP Board 2026 Exams: UPMSP releases revised timetable for Class X and XII

The updated schedule is available on the board’s official website. This year, more than 52 lakh students are registered for the exams, comprising 27,50,945 Class X and 24,79,352 Class XII candidates.

The board clarified that only select papers have been rescheduled, while the rest of the timetable remains unchanged. Students are advised to download and verify the revised date sheet for accuracy.

Revised Timetable

As per the latest notification, the Class X Hindi and Primary Hindi exams will now be held on February 18, 2026, from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, instead of February 16.