University of Hyderabad UG Selection List 2026 OUT; Detailed admission process

The selected candidates must visit the campus on August 13 (BS and Integrated MSc) and August 14 (Integrated MA) for the counselling process. The reporting time is 9:15 AM, and the counselling starts at 10:15 AM

The important documents required to carry on the day of counselling include Class 10 certificate, Class 12 certificate, passport-size photograph, medical certificate, Aadhaar card and category certificate

Candidates who are allotted a seat must pay the semester or admission fee on the same day of counselling. The fee for all candidates is Rs 10,815 for BS and Integrated MSc courses

The fee for ST category candidates of Telangana whose parental income is less than 2,00,000 has to pay Rs 6,720 towards the course fee

A copy of the UoH application form is mandatory to carry at the time of admission