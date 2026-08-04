University of Hyderabad UG Selection List 2026 OUT; Detailed admission process

University of Hyderabad released the selection list and waitlist for admission to 5-year Integrated courses on August 3. The selection list has been released for BS (Hons) in Chemistry, 5-year Integrated MSc and 5-year Integrated MA courses. However, there has been no counselling list for 5-Year Integrated MA Urdu due to the lack of applicants.
The selected candidates must visit the campus on August 13 (BS and Integrated MSc) and August 14 (Integrated MA) for the counselling process. The reporting time is 9:15 AM, and the counselling starts at 10:15 AM
The important documents required to carry on the day of counselling include Class 10 certificate, Class 12 certificate, passport-size photograph, medical certificate, Aadhaar card and category certificate
Candidates who are allotted a seat must pay the semester or admission fee on the same day of counselling. The fee for all candidates is Rs 10,815 for BS and Integrated MSc courses
The fee for ST category candidates of Telangana whose parental income is less than 2,00,000 has to pay Rs 6,720 towards the course fee
A copy of the UoH application form is mandatory to carry at the time of admission
Vacant seats after the counselling shall be allocated to waitlisted candidates
UoH UG admission process is purely based on the performance of candidates in the CUET UG exam conducted by NTA. The percentie/ or individual subject score is considered to release the merit list. .