JNU UG First Merit List 2026 OUT: Steps to check and accept admission

Jawaharlal Nehru University released the first merit list for UG courses on August 3. The merit list of BA Hons, BSc and COP courses is now available. Those students who made it through the first list must complete the admission process by August 6. The second merit list will be published on August 12.
jnuee.jnu.ac.in is the official website to access the merit list
After opening the website, check the 'important links' section on the homepage
Click on the BA/ BSc/ COP list link
Enter the 'Application number' and 'password' along with the 'captcha' code
Click on the login button
Your selection status as per the first list shall be displayed on the screen
Students who were not able to make it to the first list can still wait for the second list. The final and third list will be released on September 3. However, students can make a decision whether to wait for further rounds or look for alternative admission options only after checking the cutoffs. JNU is expected to upload the first cutoff list on or after August 6.
JNU offers BA courses in language, literature and cultural studies, while the BSc course is offered in Ayurveda Biology. The admission process is purely based on the percentile/ marks scored in the CUET UG examination. On the other hand, the PG admission proecess of JNU is concluding on August 10.