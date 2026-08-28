UGC NET Result June 2026 Highlights: Over 1.47 Lakh candidates qualify

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC NET June 2026 results today, August 28, bringing an end to the wait for candidates who appeared in the examination across 84 subjects. The result announcement was made through an official press release issued by NTA on Friday.
The June 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30, followed by an additional examination on July 5. The test was held across 655 examination centres in 286 cities, covering 87 subjects in the country.
However, the results announced today cover 84 subjects. Candidates from English, Commerce and Sociology will have to wait longer as NTA has scheduled a re-examination for these three subjects on September 9 and 10, 2026.
According to the NTA's result data, 7,73,806 candidates registered for the 84 subjects, while 6,07,151 candidates appeared for the examination.
Overall, 1,47,579 candidates fall under the three qualifying categories announced by NTA. Based on the number of candidates who appeared, this represents roughly 24.3% of the candidates.
The largest qualifying category was PhD only, with 97,434 candidates, followed by Assistant Professor and PhD admission with 45,904 candidates. A comparatively smaller group of 4,241 candidates qualified for the highly competitive Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor category.
More female candidates registered for UGC NET
The registration data also shows a higher number of female candidates in the June 2026 session. Of the 7,73,806 registered candidates, 4,30,195 were female, accounting for 55.59% of registrations. Male candidates stood at 3,43,575, or 44.40%, while 36 candidates were registered in the third-gender category, representing 0.01%.
English, Commerce, Sociology candidates must wait
Candidates who appeared for English, Commerce or Sociology should not be concerned if they are unable to access their scorecards at present. NTA has specifically said that candidates scheduled for the September 9 and 10 re-examination may see an “Invalid Application Number/Password” message while trying to access the June 2026 scorecard.
Their scorecards and results will be released only after the re-conducted examination is completed.