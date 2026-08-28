UGC NET Result June 2026 Highlights: Over 1.47 Lakh candidates qualify

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC NET June 2026 results today, August 28, bringing an end to the wait for candidates who appeared in the examination across 84 subjects. The result announcement was made through an official press release issued by NTA on Friday.

The June 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30, followed by an additional examination on July 5. The test was held across 655 examination centres in 286 cities, covering 87 subjects in the country.

However, the results announced today cover 84 subjects. Candidates from English, Commerce and Sociology will have to wait longer as NTA has scheduled a re-examination for these three subjects on September 9 and 10, 2026.