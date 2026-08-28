UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff Released: Geography leads JRF List at 250 marks; Subject-wise cutoff marks

The UGC NET June 2026 cutoff marks are now available in the subject- and category-wise cutoff document. The data gives candidates a clearer picture of the marks required for three different outcomes — Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and PhD only.

Unlike a single common cutoff, the June 2026 figures vary considerably depending on the subject, category and qualification level. The official document runs across 46 pages and lists cutoff marks along with the corresponding number of candidates under each category.