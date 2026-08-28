UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff Released: Geography leads JRF List at 250 marks; Subject-wise cutoff marks

The UGC NET June 2026 cutoff marks are now available in the subject- and category-wise cutoff document. The data gives candidates a clearer picture of the marks required for three different outcomes — Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and PhD only.
Unlike a single common cutoff, the June 2026 figures vary considerably depending on the subject, category and qualification level. The official document runs across 46 pages and lists cutoff marks along with the corresponding number of candidates under each category.
For every subject, the document provides three separate cutoff columns:
JRF
Assistant Professor
PhD only
Within each of these, cutoffs are further divided into Unreserved, OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST and PwD categories, wherever candidates are available.
This makes the cutoff particularly useful for candidates who want to understand not merely whether they qualified, but which qualification level they have cleared.
The figures above are taken from the corresponding subject-wise tables in the cutoff document. For example, Geography's Unreserved cutoff is 250 for JRF, 220 for Assistant Professor and 188 for PhD only, while Education stands at 232, 206 and 182 respectively
One of the most notable figures in the June 2026 data is Geography, where the Unreserved JRF cutoff has reached 250 marks. The subject also recorded a 220-mark Assistant Professor cutoff and 188 marks for PhD only.
More importantly, this is not a case of a very small candidate pool. The document records 101 candidates at the JRF cutoff, 1,441 for Assistant Professor and 3,227 for PhD only in the Unreserved category.
This makes Geography particularly interesting when compared with subjects where similarly high cutoffs are based on only a handful of candidates.
Education remains another subject where competition is clearly visible. Its Unreserved cutoff stands at:
JRF: 232
Assistant Professor: 206
PhD only: 182
The document records 91 candidates under the JRF cutoff, 1,561 under Assistant Professor and 2,927 under PhD only in the Unreserved category.
The 26-mark difference between the JRF and Assistant Professor cutoffs is significant. It shows how candidates aiming specifically for JRF faced a considerably higher score threshold than those qualifying for Assistant Professor.
Political Science has an Unreserved JRF cutoff of 222, followed by 196 for Assistant Professor and 170 for PhD only. The number of candidates listed is also substantial — 199 for JRF, 2,464 for Assistant Professor and 4,523 for PhD only.
History, meanwhile, has a lower Unreserved cutoff:
JRF — 190
Assistant Professor — 168
PhD only — 148
Yet the number of candidates is sizeable, with 129 candidates listed for JRF, 1,444 for Assistant Professor and 2,789 for PhD only.
This difference underlines why candidates should avoid comparing raw marks across subjects. UGC NET cutoffs are subject-specific, and a score that is highly competitive in one discipline may not carry the same significance in another.
For Computer Science and Applications, the Unreserved cutoff is 214 for JRF, 180 for Assistant Professor and 158 for PhD only.
The OBC-NCL JRF cutoff stands at 200, while EWS is also 200. For SC and ST candidates, the JRF cutoffs are 188 and 182 respectively.
The subject also has a large candidate base, with the Unreserved category alone recording 106 candidates for JRF, 1,502 for Assistant Professor and 3,009 for PhD only.
Management and Law Cutoffs
In Management, the Unreserved cutoff is 214 for JRF, 184 for Assistant Professor and 162 for PhD only. The corresponding OBC-NCL cutoffs are 202, 166 and 148.
For Law, the Unreserved cutoff stands at 204 for JRF, 178 for Assistant Professor and 160 for PhD only. The OBC-NCL figures are 190, 164 and 148, respectively.
The UGC NET June 2026 cutoff data points to wide subject-wise variation, with Geography standing out among larger candidate pools at 250 marks for JRF in the Unreserved category. Education, Philosophy, Public Administration and Physical Education also recorded high JRF cutoffs, while popular subjects such as Political Science, History, Psychology, Management, Law and Computer Science showed their own distinct score thresholds.