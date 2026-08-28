UGC NET Result June 2026 for 84 Subjects: Will NTA declare results as per the schedule?

NTA has already confirmed that the UGC NET Result June 2026 will be released this week, but an official date has not been confirmed. Last week, NTA also released the answer key as scheduled, with no delay. Therefore, candidates can expect the result announcement on or before August 30 (Sunday). As NTA specifically mentioned 'this week', the date can be either Saturday (August 29) or Sunday (August 30).
Considering NTA's commitment towards the release of provisional answer key as per the scheduled date, the agency will declare the results as per the planned schedule and timeline. In case there is any delay in result announcement, NTA will officially inform candidates through its 'X' handle and 'WhatsApp Channel'. Therefore, the candidates are advised toi refrain from trusting unofficial sources claiming the exact result date or postponement.
NTA has officially not confirmed any delay in announcing results as of August 28 (9:25 am). As the results have already been delayed by over 2 months, NTA will release the results as per the scheduled timeline. An official update comes if there is any delay. Therefore, the candidates need not worry about it.
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NTA will conduct the re-exam for English, Sociology and Commerce subjects on September 9 and 10. The admit card will be released in the first week of September, but it is unclear whether a city slip will be released.