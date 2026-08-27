UGC NET June 2026 Result This Week: What Computer Science cutoff trends tell candidates

The wait for the UGC NET June 2026 result is entering its final stage, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) expected to release the result and final answer key this week for the 84 subjects covered in the June examination. The latest reports follow an NTA update indicating that the UGC NET, CSIR NET and ICAR examination results and final answer keys would be released this week.
For candidates who appeared for Computer Science and Applications (Subject Code 087), the result will be closely followed by another important number — the subject-wise cutoff. While the UGC NET June 2026 cutoff is not available yet, the June 2024 and June 2025 official cutoff PDFs provide an interesting benchmark.
The data shows that the Computer Science cutoff fell across all major categories between June 2024 and June 2025 -
The June 2025 PDF records 186 marks as the Unreserved JRF cutoff, 158 for Assistant Professor and 140 for PhD-only. For OBC-NCL, the corresponding figures were 172, 142 and 128. EWS stood at 172, 144 and 130, while SC was 158, 136 and 124.
By comparison, the June 2024 PDF placed the Unreserved Computer Science cutoff at 218 for JRF, 188 for Assistant Professor and 166 for PhD-only. OBC-NCL stood at 206, 174 and 154, respectively.
The historical numbers suggest that candidates should not assume that the 2025 cutoff will simply repeat in 2026. Cutoffs are determined by factors including candidate performance, subject difficulty and the number of candidates qualifying for the respective eligibility categories.
For Computer Science aspirants, the most important benchmark remains the JRF cutoff, because it sits substantially above the Assistant Professor and PhD-only thresholds.
The safest prediction, therefore, is not a single cutoff number but a range: Computer Science candidates should compare their final estimated marks against the 2024-25 movement, while waiting for NTA's official June 2026 cutoff rather than relying on social-media predictions.