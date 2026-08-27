UGC NET June 2026 Result This Week: What Computer Science cutoff trends tell candidates

The wait for the UGC NET June 2026 result is entering its final stage, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) expected to release the result and final answer key this week for the 84 subjects covered in the June examination. The latest reports follow an NTA update indicating that the UGC NET, CSIR NET and ICAR examination results and final answer keys would be released this week.

For candidates who appeared for Computer Science and Applications (Subject Code 087), the result will be closely followed by another important number — the subject-wise cutoff. While the UGC NET June 2026 cutoff is not available yet, the June 2024 and June 2025 official cutoff PDFs provide an interesting benchmark.