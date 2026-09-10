UGC NET Re-Exam Result 2026: Will NTA announce results this month?

UGC NET Re-Exam Result 2026 release date is yet to be confirmed. NTA conducted the re-exam for English, Commerce and Sociology subjects on September 9 & 10. Now that the exam is concluded, the candidates are expecting the results as early as possible so that they can plan their future accordingly. As the re-exam was conducted only for three subjects, NTA may not take much time to declare the answer key and results. If the provisional answer key is released by the third week of September, the results can be expected by the last week of September. However, this is just a prediction and not an official NTA update.
NTA will officially confirm the answer key and result date soon. Therefore, the candidates are advised to stay away from unofficial result dates or rumours claiming the result date.
Along with the result, NTA will release the cutoff percentile scores. This year, the cutoffs for English are expected to rise considering the difficulty level of the question paper. The paper was 'Easy to Moderate' according to subject experts, and the cutoff for JRF might go beyond 200 marks. On the other hand, the Assistant Professor cutoff marks might go beyond 190 marks for the General category. This prediction is purely based on the information shared by a UGC NET English subject expert from Vijayawada, but the official cutoff might vary.
The Commerce and Sociology cutoffs might also witness a minimal surge, but only JRF cutoffs are expected to be higher than Assistant Professor and PhD cutoffs.