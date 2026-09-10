UGC NET Re-Exam Result 2026: Will NTA announce results this month?

UGC NET Re-Exam Result 2026 release date is yet to be confirmed. NTA conducted the re-exam for English, Commerce and Sociology subjects on September 9 & 10. Now that the exam is concluded, the candidates are expecting the results as early as possible so that they can plan their future accordingly. As the re-exam was conducted only for three subjects, NTA may not take much time to declare the answer key and results. If the provisional answer key is released by the third week of September, the results can be expected by the last week of September. However, this is just a prediction and not an official NTA update.