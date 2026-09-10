UGC NET Re-Exam Answer Key 2026: When will NTA release response sheet?

NTA conducted the UGC NET Re-Exam 2026 for English and Commerce subjects on September 9, and the Sociology exam takes place on September 10. The next stage in the exam process is the release of the answer key and response sheet. NTA has officially not confirmed release date and time of UGC NET Re-Exam Answer Key 2026. As per NTA's previous sessions' trends, the answer keys are usually released within 3-7 days after the exam. As the re-exam took place for only 3 subjects, NTA might release the response sheet as soon as possible.