UGC NET Re-Exam Answer Key 2026: When will NTA release response sheet?

NTA conducted the UGC NET Re-Exam 2026 for English and Commerce subjects on September 9, and the Sociology exam takes place on September 10. The next stage in the exam process is the release of the answer key and response sheet. NTA has officially not confirmed release date and time of UGC NET Re-Exam Answer Key 2026. As per NTA's previous sessions' trends, the answer keys are usually released within 3-7 days after the exam. As the re-exam took place for only 3 subjects, NTA might release the response sheet as soon as possible.
As per the previous sessions' trends and timelines, the answer key might be released by the third week of September, but this is not an official date. Therefore, candidates are advised to consider the predictive timelines as a basic reference. NTA will officially inform through its 'X' and 'WhatsApp channel' once the date is finalised. Meanwhile, the candidates are advised to stay away from unofficial release dates and rumours.
NTA delayed the release of answer keys for the June 2026 session exam by almost 60 days due to errors in question papers, allegations of paper leaks (Sociology) and repetition of previous years' questions. NTA found discrepancies in English, Sociology and Commerce question papers. Therefore, these exams were cancelled, and a re-exam has been conducted.
As PhD admission deadlines and Assistant Professor recruitment timelines of various universities are approaching, NTA will declare the re-exam results as early as possible (probably this month). This will also help UGC NET December 2026 aspirants to plan their exam preparation accordingly.
The English exam that took place on September 9 turned out to be 'Moderate' (according to test takers) with respect to the difficulty level, but subject experts indicated that the paper was 'Easy to Moderate'. The English subject cutoffs might witness a rise this session.
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