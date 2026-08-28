UGC NET June 2026 Result Declared for 84 Subjects: NTA releases major update

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC NET June 2026 result for 84 subjects, bringing relief to thousands of candidates who had been waiting for the outcome of the national-level eligibility examination.

Direct link to check result

According to the latest update shared by NTA, candidates can access their results through the official UGC NET portal. They will need to log in using their application number and password to view and download the result.

The June 2026 UGC NET examination was conducted for determining candidates' eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor and PhD admission, and PhD admission, depending on the applicable category.