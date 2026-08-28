Exams

UGC NET June 2026 Result Declared for 84 Subjects: NTA releases major update

The National Testing Agency has announced the UGC NET June 2026 result for 84 subjects. Candidates can check their result online using their application number and password.
UGC NET June 2026 Result
UGC NET June 2026 ResultRepresentative official website image of UGC NET June 2026 Result
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC NET June 2026 result for 84 subjects, bringing relief to thousands of candidates who had been waiting for the outcome of the national-level eligibility examination.

Direct link to check result

According to the latest update shared by NTA, candidates can access their results through the official UGC NET portal. They will need to log in using their application number and password to view and download the result.

The June 2026 UGC NET examination was conducted for determining candidates' eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor and PhD admission, and PhD admission, depending on the applicable category.

UGC NET June 2026 Result
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How to check UGC NET June 2026 result

Candidates can follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official UGC NET website

  2. Open the result/login link for UGC NET June 2026

  3. Enter the application number and password

  4. Submit the details

  5. Check the result displayed on the screen

  6. Download and save a copy for future reference

Official website: UGC NET official portal

What candidates should check

After downloading the result, candidates should carefully verify their marks, qualifying status and other details. The final answer key is also important because it forms the basis for calculating candidates' scores. NTA has released final answer keys for 84 subjects following the evaluation of challenges raised against the provisional keys.

The announcement is particularly significant for aspirants targeting college and university teaching positions, JRF opportunities and PhD admissions, as their next academic or career steps may depend on their UGC NET qualification.

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