UGC NET History Cutoff Trends: How much did JRF, Assistant Professor Cutoffs Rise in 2025?

The UGC NET History cutoff increased notably in the December 2025 examination compared with the June 2025 session. The rise was visible across the three qualification categories — Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and PhD Only — and across all five major categories: Unreserved, OBC-NCL, EWS, SC and ST.
The comparison of the official cutoff data suggests that candidates targeting UGC NET History now need to aim for considerably higher scores, particularly if they are targeting JRF.
The June 2025 cutoff data lists 180 marks for JRF in the Unreserved category, while the corresponding December 2025 cutoff increased to 216 marks. Similarly, the Assistant Professor cutoff moved from 162 to 192, while the PhD Only cutoff increased from 142 to 168.
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Among the three qualification categories, JRF recorded the biggest increase between the two sessions.
For Unreserved candidates, the History JRF cutoff jumped by 36 marks, from 180 in June to 216 in December. The OBC-NCL cutoff increased by 34 marks, while EWS, SC and ST each registered a 32-mark increase.
This makes the December 2025 JRF trend particularly significant for aspirants preparing for upcoming UGC NET History examinations.
The Assistant Professor cutoff followed the same direction.
The Unreserved cutoff increased from 162 to 192, a rise of 30 marks. For OBC-NCL and EWS candidates, the cutoff rose by 28 marks, while SC candidates saw a 26-mark increase. The ST cutoff increased from 138 to 162, registering a 24-mark rise.
The consistent increase across categories indicates that the December session was considerably more competitive in terms of the marks required to reach the qualifying cutoff.
The PhD Only category also showed a clear upward movement, although the increase was comparatively smaller than that seen for JRF.
The Unreserved cutoff increased from 142 in June to 168 in December, a rise of 26 marks. OBC-NCL moved from 132 to 156, while EWS increased from 130 to 152. SC and ST cutoffs rose from 126 to 148 and 124 to 144, respectively
For UGC NET History aspirants, the December 2025 cutoff trend is clearly higher than June 2025 across JRF, Assistant Professor and PhD Only categories. The biggest jump was recorded in the JRF Unreserved category, where the cutoff rose by 36 marks.
For future preparation, candidates may therefore find it more useful to track the range and direction of recent cutoffs rather than preparing around a single previous-session cutoff.