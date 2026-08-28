UGC NET History Cutoff Trends: How much did JRF, Assistant Professor Cutoffs Rise in 2025?

The comparison of the official cutoff data suggests that candidates targeting UGC NET History now need to aim for considerably higher scores, particularly if they are targeting JRF.

The June 2025 cutoff data lists 180 marks for JRF in the Unreserved category, while the corresponding December 2025 cutoff increased to 216 marks. Similarly, the Assistant Professor cutoff moved from 162 to 192, while the PhD Only cutoff increased from 142 to 168.