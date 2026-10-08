UGC NET December 2026 Registration Expected soon as NTA opens CSIR NET Applications: Official dates awaited

The National Testing Agency (NTA) may soon release the UGC NET December 2026 notification and activate the online application window at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The anticipation follows the commencement of CSIR UGC NET December 2026 registration on October 7, with candidates now awaiting a similar announcement for UGC NET.
However, NTA has not officially confirmed the UGC NET December 2026 registration start date or application deadline. As of October 8, the official UGC NET website continues to display notices relating to the June 2026 examination, including results and e-certificates, without a December 2026 registration announcement.
The CSIR UGC NET December 2026 application window will remain open until November 5, while the examinations are scheduled for December 19, 22 and 27. Although the opening of CSIR NET applications suggests that NTA's December examination cycle is progressing, it does not establish a definite timeline for UGC NET registration.
The UGC NET December 2026 examination has reportedly been scheduled from December 14 to 19, with December 20 and 21 identified as buffer dates. However, candidates should verify these dates against the official NTA notice and check for subsequent revisions.
The registration schedule, application fee, correction window and detailed subject-wise examination timetable are yet to be confirmed through the December session's official information bulletin.
An October registration announcement remains a possibility, but candidates should avoid treating it as a confirmed schedule.
NTA opened the application process for UGC NET December 2025 in October last year. The previous session's registration timeline provides some historical context, but it cannot be used to establish the exact dates for December 2026.
The agency generally publishes a detailed information bulletin alongside the application notification, specifying eligibility requirements, examination fees, important deadlines and instructions for uploading documents.
Candidates are advised to wait for the official notification rather than rely on registration dates circulating on social media or third-party websites.
UGC NET December 2026: What should candidates prepare before registration?
While awaiting the application link, aspirants can review their academic details and keep essential documents ready. These include educational certificates, a valid identity document, a recent photograph, signature and applicable category certificates.
Candidates should also ensure their personal details match their supporting documents to minimise registration errors.