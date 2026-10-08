UGC NET December 2026 Registration Expected soon as NTA opens CSIR NET Applications: Official dates awaited

The National Testing Agency (NTA) may soon release the UGC NET December 2026 notification and activate the online application window at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The anticipation follows the commencement of CSIR UGC NET December 2026 registration on October 7, with candidates now awaiting a similar announcement for UGC NET.

However, NTA has not officially confirmed the UGC NET December 2026 registration start date or application deadline. As of October 8, the official UGC NET website continues to display notices relating to the June 2026 examination, including results and e-certificates, without a December 2026 registration announcement.

The CSIR UGC NET December 2026 application window will remain open until November 5, while the examinations are scheduled for December 19, 22 and 27. Although the opening of CSIR NET applications suggests that NTA's December examination cycle is progressing, it does not establish a definite timeline for UGC NET registration.