CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Registration begins at csirnet.nta.nic.in: Exam on December 19, 22 and 27

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online registration process for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, until November 5, 2026.

According to the official schedule, the examination will be conducted on December 19, 22 and 27, 2026. The computer-based examination will be held in two shifts, with each paper lasting three hours.

Candidates who miss the regular registration deadline will have an additional opportunity to apply between November 6 and 9, subject to payment of a late fee of Rs 500.