CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Registration begins at csirnet.nta.nic.in: Exam on December 19, 22 and 27

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online registration process for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, until November 5, 2026.
According to the official schedule, the examination will be conducted on December 19, 22 and 27, 2026. The computer-based examination will be held in two shifts, with each paper lasting three hours.
Candidates who miss the regular registration deadline will have an additional opportunity to apply between November 6 and 9, subject to payment of a late fee of Rs 500.
Registration start date: October 7, 2026
Last date to apply online: November 5, 2026
Last date for fee payment: November 5, 2026 (11:50 pm)
Late registration window: November 6 to 9, 2026
Additional late fee: Rs 500
Last date for late fee payment: November 9, 2026 (11:50 pm)
Application correction window: November 10 to 12, 2026 (11:50 pm)
CSIR UGC NET December 2026 exam dates: December 19, 22 and 27, 2026
Exam city intimation slip release: To be announced
Admit card release date: To be announced
Provisional answer key release: To be announced
Result declaration: To be announced
The correction facility will remain available until 11:50 pm on November 12. Candidates are advised to verify their personal details, academic qualifications and other information before submitting their applications.
The examination will cover five subjects: Chemical Sciences; Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences; Life Sciences and Bio-Technology; Mathematical Sciences; and Physical Sciences.
The question papers will be available in English and Hindi.
Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Open the CSIR UGC NET December 2026 registration link.
Complete the registration process and generate login credentials.
Fill in the application form with the required personal and educational details.
Upload the necessary documents and pay the applicable examination fee.
Submit the application and save the confirmation page for future reference.
Admit card and exam city slip dates awaited
Although NTA has announced the examination dates, the schedule for releasing the examination city intimation slips and admit cards is yet to be confirmed. The dates for displaying recorded responses, the provisional answer key and the results will also be announced separately.
Candidates can refer to the official information bulletin for details regarding eligibility, examination fees, question paper patterns and application procedures.