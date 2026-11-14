TG TET January 2027 Notification Out: Applications from November 16, exams January 3–15; check fees and eligibility

The Telangana School Education Department has released the TG TET January 2027 notification, announcing that online applications will commence on November 16, 2026. The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode between January 3 and 15, 2027.
According to the notification issued on November 13, eligible candidates can submit their applications and pay the examination fee until December 10, 2026.
The examination will be conducted in two sessions: 9 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The detailed subject-wise examination schedule will be announced later.
The department has also confirmed that candidates who previously qualified in TET can appear again to improve their scores.
The notification specifies separate examination fees according to the candidate's category and number of papers.
General and BC candidates: Rs 750 for either Paper I or Paper II; Rs 1,000 for both papers.
SC, ST and PwD candidates: Rs 700 for either Paper I or Paper II; Rs 950 for both papers.
Candidates can complete the fee payment and application process between November 16 and December 10 through the official examination portal.
The examination is open to candidates possessing prescribed teacher education qualifications, including D.El.Ed., D.Ed., B.Ed. and Language Pandit qualifications or equivalent credentials.
Candidates pursuing the final year of these courses may also apply, subject to the eligibility conditions specified in the information bulletin.
The notification separately clarifies that in-service teachers working in government schools, local body schools, residential educational institutions, Telangana Model Schools and private aided or unaided schools are permitted to appear for TG TET or CTET.
It also provides that:
Secondary Grade Teachers and LFL Headmasters appointed with both D.El.Ed. and B.Ed. qualifications may appear for Paper I.
School Assistants, Language Pandits and High School Headmasters may appear for Paper II.
Candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes I–V must appear for Paper I, while those seeking eligibility for Classes VI–VIII must take Paper II. Candidates targeting both levels must appear for both papers.
The department has retained category-wise qualifying requirements:
General and EWS: 60% and above
BC: 50% and above
SC, ST and differently-abled candidates: 40% and above
Each paper carries 150 marks. Accordingly, the qualifying thresholds correspond to 90, 75 and 60 marks, respectively.
Importantly, TG TET scores will carry 20% weightage in Telangana's Teacher Recruitment Test, as specified in the notification.
However, qualifying in TG TET alone does not guarantee appointment to a teaching post. Recruitment remains subject to the applicable service rules.
The TG TET qualifying certificate will remain valid for life unless the government issues different instructions.
The department has announced the following schedule:
November 16, 2026: Information bulletin available; application and fee payment begin
December 10, 2026: Last date for applications and fee payment
December 28, 2026 onwards: Hall ticket download, subject to the examination schedule
January 3–15, 2027: Computer-based examinations
February 8–12, 2027: Expected result declaration window
The information bulletin, detailed eligibility requirements and syllabus will be available from November 16.
Candidates can visit tgtet.aptonline.in or schooledu.telangana.gov.in for examination updates.