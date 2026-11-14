TG TET January 2027 Notification Out: Applications from November 16, exams January 3–15; check fees and eligibility

The Telangana School Education Department has released the TG TET January 2027 notification, announcing that online applications will commence on November 16, 2026. The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode between January 3 and 15, 2027.

According to the notification issued on November 13, eligible candidates can submit their applications and pay the examination fee until December 10, 2026.

The examination will be conducted in two sessions: 9 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The detailed subject-wise examination schedule will be announced later.

The department has also confirmed that candidates who previously qualified in TET can appear again to improve their scores.