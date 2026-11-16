TG TET January 2027 Application Form Released: Fee payment alone does not complete registration

The Telangana School Education Department has opened online applications for the TG TET January 2027 examination today, November 16, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their forms through the official portal, tgtet.aptonline.in, until December 10.
The computer-based examination will be conducted between January 3 and 15, 2027, in two sessions: 9 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The paper-wise schedule will be announced later.
According to the information bulletin, candidates must first pay the examination fee to generate a Journal Number.
However, receiving a Journal Number does not mean the application has been submitted. Applicants must complete the online form separately.
The application process involves:
Visit the official portal and complete the fee payment.
Obtain the Journal Number.
Open the application form and enter the Journal Number, payment date and date of birth.
Upload the photograph and signature.
Preview the details and submit the application.
Download and retain the completed form.
The department has clarified that applications cannot be edited after final submission. Unclear photographs or signatures may result in rejection.
The prescribed examination fees are:
General and BC: Rs 750 for one paper; Rs 1,000 for both papers.
SC, ST and PwD: Rs 700 for one paper; Rs 950 for both papers.
Paper I is intended for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes I–V, while Paper II covers Classes VI–VIII.
Applicants must meet the educational qualifications prescribed for their chosen paper. Eligible final-year teacher education students and in-service teachers can also appear.
Hall tickets are scheduled for release on December 28, 2026. The results are expected between February 8 and 12, 2027. Each paper carries 150 marks, with no negative marking. Candidates are advised to verify their details before final submission.