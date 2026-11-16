TG TET January 2027 Application Form Released: Fee payment alone does not complete registration

The Telangana School Education Department has opened online applications for the TG TET January 2027 examination today, November 16, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their forms through the official portal, tgtet.aptonline.in, until December 10.

The computer-based examination will be conducted between January 3 and 15, 2027, in two sessions: 9 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The paper-wise schedule will be announced later.