TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026-II Notification Released: Applications from October 7

The Telangana Department of School Education has released the notification for the Special Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET) for In-Service Teachers 2026-II. The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between November 16 and November 21, 2026.

The notification, dated October 1, 2026, invites applications only from eligible in-service teachers working in Telangana Government, Local Body, TGRIES, Government Welfare Societies Residential, Telangana Model Schools and teachers working in other Government departments.

The official TG TET portal currently carries the notification under its Notification section.