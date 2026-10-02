TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026-II Notification Released: Applications from October 7

The Telangana Department of School Education has released the notification for the Special Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET) for In-Service Teachers 2026-II. The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between November 16 and November 21, 2026.
The notification, dated October 1, 2026, invites applications only from eligible in-service teachers working in Telangana Government, Local Body, TGRIES, Government Welfare Societies Residential, Telangana Model Schools and teachers working in other Government departments.
The official TG TET portal currently carries the notification under its Notification section.
Candidates should note the following dates:
Notification date: October 1, 2026
Information Bulletin and detailed notification: Available from October 7, 2026 onwards
Online fee payment: October 7 to October 16, 2026
Online application submission: October 7 to October 16, 2026
Hall Ticket download: November 9, 2026 onwards
Examination: Between November 16 and November 21, 2026
Result declaration: Between December 9 and December 11, 2026
The notification states that candidates can download the Information Bulletin from October 7 and submit their applications online between October 7 and October 16.
The examination is specifically intended for in-service teachers working in the following institutions:
Telangana Government schools
Local Body schools
Telangana Government Residential Institutions Educational Society (TGRIES)
Government Welfare Societies Residential institutions
Telangana Model Schools
Other Government departments
The notification specifies that the Special TGTET is for in-service teachers and is intended to fulfil the mandatory TET requirement for continuation in their present post or promotion to the next higher post, subject to the applicable government orders and conditions.
Importantly, qualification in Special TGTET-In-Service Teachers-2026-II cannot be used for direct recruitment in future. Candidates seeking to appear for direct recruitment will have to take the regular TET conducted twice a year by the State Government or CTET, as applicable.
The Special TGTET will consist of two papers — Paper I and Paper II.
Paper I: For teachers of Classes I to V.
Paper II: For teachers of Classes VI to VIII.
Teachers of Classes I to V who intend to teach Classes VI to VIII and possess the required qualifications can appear for both Paper I and Paper II.
Each paper carries 150 marks.
The notification further specifies the categories of teachers permitted to appear for the respective papers:
Secondary Grade Teachers and LFL Head Masters working in Government and Local Body schools with the required D.El.Ed./B.Ed. qualifications can appear for Paper I.
School Assistants, TGTs, Language Pandits and Head Masters of High Schools can appear for Paper II.
TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026-II Application Fee
For General and BC candidates:
Rs 750 for appearing in either Paper I or Paper II.
Rs 1,000 for appearing in both Paper I and Paper II.
For SC, ST and PwD candidates:
Rs 700 for appearing in one paper.
Rs 950 for appearing in both papers.
The examination fee can be paid online between October 7 and October 16, 2026.