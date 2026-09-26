TG TET In-Service Result Link 2026 to be activated at 11 AM Today: Check cutoff details

The Department of School Education, Telangana, is set to release the TG TET In-Service Result 2026 today, September 26, with the result release time reportedly confirmed as 11 AM. More than 22,000 in-service teachers appeared for the examination after the Supreme Court made TET qualification mandatory for in-service teachers appointed before 2011. Candidates will be able to access the result through the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in. They should keep their hall ticket number and date of birth ready to check their results.

TG TET Cutoff 2026

The minimum marks required to qualify for the TG TET and become eligible for the award of the TET qualifying certificate are as follows:

General & EWS: 90 marks and above

BC: 75 marks and above

SC/ST: 60 marks and above

TG TET In-Service Result Link 2026: Quick Details

Here are the important details regarding the TG TET In-Service Result 2026:

Result date: September 26, 2026

Result time: 11:00 AM

Official website: tgtet.aptonline.in

Details required to check the result: Hall ticket number and date of birth

Server issues: Candidates may experience server-related issues immediately after the result is released due to heavy traffic on the website.

In-service teachers who qualify the examination by securing the prescribed cutoff marks should download and preserve their result sheet for future reference. According to the information provided for the examination, candidates should retain a copy of their result/marks memo as proof of their TET qualification.

What if an in-service teacher does not qualify?

In-service teachers who do not qualify in the examination will have the opportunity to appear for the TET again. The examination is expected to be conducted periodically, giving eligible teachers opportunities to obtain the required TET qualification within the prescribed deadline.