TG TET In-Service Result 2026 Release Date and Time Confirmed

Department of School Education has confirmed the release date and time of the TG TET In-Service Result 2026. The exam was conducted on September 8 and 9 for all in-service teachers who were appointed before 2011. As per the official update, the results are going to be announced on September 26 at 11 AM.

The in-service TET examination was conducted on September 8 and 9, 2026. The examination was held for Paper I and Paper II, depending on the teaching level and subject requirements. Earlier reports based on Department of School Education data said that 22,477 candidates appeared, against 24,986 registrations.

TG TET In-Service Result 2026: Key details

Exam: TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026

Result date: September 26, 2026

Result time: 11 AM

Mode: Online

Official website: tgtet.aptonline.in

TG TET In-Service Result 2026: How to check

Once the result link is activated, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official TG TET website

Open the TG TET In-Service Result 2026 link

Enter the required login details

Submit the details

Check the result and marks displayed on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

The provisional answer key and response sheets were released earlier, with candidates allowed to raise objections. The final result is expected to reflect the evaluation process after consideration of the objections.

With the result now scheduled for September 26 at 11 AM, candidates should keep their login details ready and check the official portal around the announced time.