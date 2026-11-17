The Telangana School Education Department has activated the TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026 Phase 2 hall ticket download link on its official website, tgtet.aptonline.in, today, November 17.
Registered candidates can access their hall tickets for the computer-based examination scheduled on November 22, 2026, using their Aadhaar Number, Journal Number, registered mobile number and date of birth.
The examination was initially scheduled between November 16 and 21 before being revised to November 19. It was subsequently postponed to November 22 due to a clash with the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) departmental examination for the Education Department.
Candidates can follow these steps:
Open the Hall Ticket Download link.
Enter the Aadhaar Number and Journal Number.
Provide the registered mobile number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.
Click 'Proceed' to access the hall ticket.
Download the document and retain a printed copy.
Candidates should verify their examination centre, paper, reporting time and personal details.
The examination will be conducted on November 22 in two sessions:
Paper I: 9 am to 11.30 am
Paper II: 2 pm to 4.30 pm
Exam mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
A total of 10,586 applications have been received, including 2,591 for Paper I and 7,995 for Paper II.
The examination is intended for eligible serving teachers in Telangana's government and other notified educational institutions.
Candidates should follow the revised examination schedule and carry their hall tickets to the allotted centres.