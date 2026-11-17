The Telangana School Education Department has activated the TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026 Phase 2 hall ticket download link on its official website, tgtet.aptonline.in, today, November 17.

Registered candidates can access their hall tickets for the computer-based examination scheduled on November 22, 2026, using their Aadhaar Number, Journal Number, registered mobile number and date of birth.

The examination was initially scheduled between November 16 and 21 before being revised to November 19. It was subsequently postponed to November 22 due to a clash with the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) departmental examination for the Education Department.