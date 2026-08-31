TG TET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026 Releasing Today: Instructions to download

TG TET In-Service Teachers Hall Ticket 2026 will be released today, August 31. This TET exam is exclusive to in-service teachers who are supposed to attain the TET qualification by August 2028 as per SC directives. The official release time of the hall ticket has not been confirmed, but the download link is expected to go live anytime soon. The candidates need to keep their Aadhaar Number, Journal Number and Mobile Number ready to download the hall ticket.
Here are the instructions to download the hall ticket -
The official website to download the hall ticket is tgtet.aptonline.in
Click on the link that indicates 'download hall ticket'
Enter the details that include Aadhaar number, journal number and mobile number to download the hall ticket
The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen
It will include the exam centre name, venue and other details
The candidates must take the printout of the hall ticket and carry a valid ID proof on the exam day
The candidates must note that the valid ID proof can include Aadhaar Card/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Employment ID proof. The in-service teachers attending the TET exam will be granted leave by the district education authorities and it will not be counted as Casual Leave.