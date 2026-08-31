TG TET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026 Releasing Today: Instructions to download

TG TET In-Service Teachers Hall Ticket 2026 will be released today, August 31. This TET exam is exclusive to in-service teachers who are supposed to attain the TET qualification by August 2028 as per SC directives. The official release time of the hall ticket has not been confirmed, but the download link is expected to go live anytime soon. The candidates need to keep their Aadhaar Number, Journal Number and Mobile Number ready to download the hall ticket.