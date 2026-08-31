Exams

TG TET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026 Postponed: New date announced

DSE Telangana has announced that the TG TET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026, scheduled to be released on August 31, has been postponed, and the new date has now been announced
TG TET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026 Postponed
TG TET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026 PostponedRepresentative official website image of TG TET
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Department of School Education, Telangana, has announced that the TG TET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026, which is scheduled to be released on August 31, has been postponed. The exam authority has officially confirmed that the download link will be activated on September 2. The revised date has been updated on the official website tgtet.aptonline.in.

TG TET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026: Key details

Here are the important details regarding the in-service hall ticket -

  • Official revised release date: September 2, 2026

  • Exam date: September 8 and 9, 2026

  • Total Papers: Paper 1 - SGT and Paper 2 - SA

  • SGT Exam Date: September 8, 2026

  • SA Exam Date: September 8 & 9, 2026

  • Subjects in SA: Social Studies, Mathematics & Science

  • Important information: SA - Paper 2 is based on the subject opted by candidates

  • Total Marks: 150

  • Total Questions: 150

TG TET In-Service Exam 2026 is only applicable for teachers who were appointed before 2011. As per Supreme Court orders, in-service teachers must mandatorily clear the TET exam, and this qualification must be attained by or before August 2028. Therefore, the Government of Telangana decided to conduct a special TET exam for in-service teachers.

The mode of the exam is online, i.e., in a computer-based format. The candidates will have to answer questions on the computer. Once the exam is concluded, the authorities will release the response sheet and official answer key.

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