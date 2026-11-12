TG TET In-Service Phase 2 Hall Ticket 2026 Today: How to retrieve Journal Number for download

The Telangana School Education Department is scheduled to release the TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026 Phase 2 hall tickets today, November 12, for the computer-based examination scheduled on November 19.
Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets through the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in, once the download link is activated.
Candidates who have forgotten or misplaced their Journal Number can retrieve it through a dedicated facility available on the examination portal.
The Journal Number is an important registration reference generated after successful payment of the examination fee. Candidates may need it, along with their other credentials, to access their hall tickets.
The official TG TET website provides a separate Know Your Journal Number facility for candidates who cannot locate their registration reference.
The steps are:
Visit the official website at tgtet.aptonline.in.
Click on the Know Your Journal Number link on the homepage.
Alternatively, open the direct link: tgtet.aptonline.in
Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.
Provide the mobile number used during registration.
Enter your date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.
Submit the required details to retrieve your Journal Number.
Save the number for accessing examination-related services.
Candidates should enter the same personal details furnished during the registration process to avoid verification errors.
Once the hall ticket facility becomes available, candidates can follow these steps:
Open the official TG TET website.
Select the hall ticket download link for In-Service Teachers 2026 Phase 2.
Enter the required credentials, including the Journal Number and date of birth, as requested.
Submit the details to access the hall ticket.
Download the document and retain a printed copy for the examination.
Candidates should verify their name, photograph, examination paper, examination centre and reporting time immediately after downloading the hall ticket.
The Telangana School Education Department has revised the examination schedule, shifting the test from the earlier November 16–21 window to a single day on November 19.
The revised schedule is:
Hall ticket release: November 12, 2026
Examination date: November 19, 2026
Paper 1: 9 am to 11.30 am
Paper 2: 2 pm to 4.30 pm
Examination mode: Computer-Based Test
The hall tickets were originally scheduled for release on November 9.
According to the examination authorities, a total of 10,586 applications have been received for the special examination.
Of these, 2,591 applications were received for Paper 1 and 7,995 for Paper 2.
The examination is intended for eligible serving teachers in government, local body and other notified educational institutions in Telangana.
Candidates should follow the revised examination schedule and check the official portal for hall ticket availability and examination-day instructions.