TG TET In-Service Phase 2 Hall Ticket 2026 Today: How to retrieve Journal Number for download

The Telangana School Education Department is scheduled to release the TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026 Phase 2 hall tickets today, November 12, for the computer-based examination scheduled on November 19.

Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets through the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in, once the download link is activated.

Candidates who have forgotten or misplaced their Journal Number can retrieve it through a dedicated facility available on the examination portal.

The Journal Number is an important registration reference generated after successful payment of the examination fee. Candidates may need it, along with their other credentials, to access their hall tickets.