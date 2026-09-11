TG TET In-Service Answer Key 2026 Release Date Confirmed: Response sheet details

Department of School Education, Telangana, has confirmed the official release date of the TG TET In-Service Answer Key 2026 along with the deadline to file objections and response sheet details. As per the official schedule, the answer key download link will be activated on September 15, and the link to file objections will be active till October 1. Initially, the results were supposed to be announced tentatively on Sedptember 28 or 30, but as the last date to file objections has been fixed till October 1, the results will be delayed.
The answer key download link will be activated at tgtet.aptonline.in. As per the official data disclosed by DSE TG, 22,477 candidates appeared for the exam that was conducted on September 8 and 9. 24,986 techares have registered for the exam, but almost 2000 applicants skipped the same.
While filing the objections on provisional answer key, the teachers must upoload the proper proof or justification for the same. The objection will be accepted only if it is justified. It is important to note that the scores of TG TET are normalised, and the answer key will only help in understanding the tentative score. The score declared on the day of results can be considered as final.
The response sheet will have the answers marked by the candidates as well as correct answers. Therefore, the teachers are advised to check the responses marks vs correct answers properly.