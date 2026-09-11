TG TET In-Service Answer Key 2026 Release Date Confirmed: Response sheet details

Department of School Education, Telangana, has confirmed the official release date of the TG TET In-Service Answer Key 2026 along with the deadline to file objections and response sheet details. As per the official schedule, the answer key download link will be activated on September 15, and the link to file objections will be active till October 1. Initially, the results were supposed to be announced tentatively on Sedptember 28 or 30, but as the last date to file objections has been fixed till October 1, the results will be delayed.