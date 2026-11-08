TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026 Phase 2 Hall Ticket tomorrow at tgtet.aptonline.in

The Telangana School Education Department is scheduled to release the Special TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026 Phase 2 hall tickets on Monday, November 9, 2026.
Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in.
According to the information bulletin, the examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode between November 16 and 21, 2026.
The special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is intended for eligible in-service teachers working in government, local body and other specified educational institutions in Telangana.
Hall ticket release: November 9, 2026
Examination dates: November 16 to 21, 2026
Morning session: 9 am to 11.30 am
Afternoon session: 2 pm to 4.30 pm
Mode: Computer-Based Test
Official website: tgtet.aptonline.in
Candidates should check their allotted examination date, session and centre after downloading their hall tickets.
Candidates must carry their hall tickets to the examination centre. Those facing discrepancies in their hall tickets can contact the TG TET authorities during the designated helpdesk period.
The department has clarified that qualifying in this special examination is intended to fulfil TET requirements for eligible serving teachers and cannot be used for direct recruitment.
Candidates should regularly check the official website for examination updates.
The examination consists of Paper I and Paper II, each carrying 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks.
The duration of each paper is two hours and 30 minutes, with no negative marking.
The minimum qualifying marks are:
General/EWS: 60%
BC: 50%
SC/ST/Differently abled: 40%
Teachers handling Classes I to V are required to appear for Paper I, while those teaching Classes VI to VIII must appear for Paper II, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions.