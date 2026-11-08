TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026 Phase 2 Hall Ticket tomorrow at tgtet.aptonline.in

The Telangana School Education Department is scheduled to release the Special TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026 Phase 2 hall tickets on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in.

According to the information bulletin, the examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode between November 16 and 21, 2026.

The special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is intended for eligible in-service teachers working in government, local body and other specified educational institutions in Telangana.