TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026 Phase 2 exam rescheduled to November 19; hall tickets now on November 12

The Telangana School Education Department has revised the schedule for the Special TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026 Phase 2 examination, postponing the hall ticket release from November 9 to November 12, 2026.

The computer-based examination, originally scheduled to be conducted between November 16 and 21, will now be held on a single day, November 19, 2026, in two sessions.

According to the revised schedule communicated by the TG TET authorities, a total of 10,586 applications have been received for the examination.

The change comes after the department's original information bulletin had specified November 9 as the hall ticket release date and a six-day examination window.