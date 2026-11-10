Exams

TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026 Phase 2 exam rescheduled to November 19; hall tickets now on November 12

TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026 Phase 2 hall ticket release has been postponed from November 9 to 12. The examination will now be held on November 19 in two sessions.
TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026 Phase 2
TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026 Phase 2Representative image
Updated on

The Telangana School Education Department has revised the schedule for the Special TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026 Phase 2 examination, postponing the hall ticket release from November 9 to November 12, 2026.

The computer-based examination, originally scheduled to be conducted between November 16 and 21, will now be held on a single day, November 19, 2026, in two sessions.

According to the revised schedule communicated by the TG TET authorities, a total of 10,586 applications have been received for the examination.

The change comes after the department's original information bulletin had specified November 9 as the hall ticket release date and a six-day examination window.

TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026: Revised examination schedule

The examination will be conducted in two sessions on November 19:

  • Paper 1: 9 am to 11.30 am

  • Paper 2: 2 pm to 4.30 pm

  • Examination mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

  • Hall ticket release: November 12, 2026

  • Examination date: November 19, 2026

Candidates should follow the revised schedule rather than the dates mentioned in the original information bulletin.

TG TET 2026: Paper 2 receives over three times as many applications

Of the 10,586 applications received, Paper 2 accounts for the majority.

  • Paper 1: 2,591 applications

  • Paper 2: 7,995 applications

  • Total: 10,586 applications

Paper 2 accounts for approximately 75.5% of the applications, compared with 24.5% for Paper 1.

Paper 1 is intended for eligible teachers handling Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those teaching Classes 6 to 8, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions.

Registered candidates can access their hall tickets from November 12 through the official TG TET portal, tgtet.aptonline.in, using their login credentials.

Candidates should verify their name, photograph, examination paper, reporting time and examination centre after downloading the hall ticket.

They must carry a printed copy of their hall ticket to the examination centre.

TG TET
Telangana education news