TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026 Phase 2 exam rescheduled to November 19; hall tickets now on November 12

The Telangana School Education Department has revised the schedule for the Special TG TET In-Service Teachers 2026 Phase 2 examination, postponing the hall ticket release from November 9 to November 12, 2026.
The computer-based examination, originally scheduled to be conducted between November 16 and 21, will now be held on a single day, November 19, 2026, in two sessions.
According to the revised schedule communicated by the TG TET authorities, a total of 10,586 applications have been received for the examination.
The change comes after the department's original information bulletin had specified November 9 as the hall ticket release date and a six-day examination window.
The examination will be conducted in two sessions on November 19:
Paper 1: 9 am to 11.30 am
Paper 2: 2 pm to 4.30 pm
Examination mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Hall ticket release: November 12, 2026
Examination date: November 19, 2026
Candidates should follow the revised schedule rather than the dates mentioned in the original information bulletin.
Of the 10,586 applications received, Paper 2 accounts for the majority.
Paper 1: 2,591 applications
Paper 2: 7,995 applications
Total: 10,586 applications
Paper 2 accounts for approximately 75.5% of the applications, compared with 24.5% for Paper 1.
Paper 1 is intended for eligible teachers handling Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those teaching Classes 6 to 8, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions.
Registered candidates can access their hall tickets from November 12 through the official TG TET portal, tgtet.aptonline.in, using their login credentials.
Candidates should verify their name, photograph, examination paper, reporting time and examination centre after downloading the hall ticket.
They must carry a printed copy of their hall ticket to the examination centre.