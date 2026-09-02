Exams

TG TET Hall Ticket 2026 for In-Service Teachers: Download link to be activated shortly

DSE Telangana will activate TG TET Hall Ticket 2026 download link for In-Service Teachers, and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 8-9
TG TET Hall Ticket 2026 for In-Service Teachers
TG TET Hall Ticket 2026 for In-Service TeachersRepresentative official website image of TG TET Hall Ticket 2026
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TG TET Hall Ticket 2026 download link for in-service teachers will be activated today, September 2. The hall ticket was supposed to be released on August 31, but the exam authority has postponed the announcement till September 2. The official release time has not been confirmed, and the candidates must keep checking the official website tgtet.aptonline.in. The applicants must keep their mobile number, Aadhaar number and date of birth details ready.

TG TET In-Service Exam 2026: Day-wise schedule

  • September 8, 2026: Paper 1 SGT

  • September 8, 2026: Paper 2 Mathematics & Social Science

  • September 9, 2026: Paper 2 Mathematics, Science & Social Studies

How many candidates are appearing for the TG TET In-Service Exam 2026?

  • Paper 1: 5,963

  • Paper 2: 19,020

  • Total No. of Candidates: 24,983

TG TET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026: Instructions to download

Here are the important instructions to download the hall ticket -

  • Open the official website tgtet.aptonline.in

  • Click on the link that indicates 'download hall ticket'

  • Enter the mobile number, Aadhaar card and date of birth

  • The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

  • Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same

On the exam day, the candidates will have to carry the hall ticket along with a valid ID proof. The ID proof includes Aadhaar Card/ Driving License/ Voter ID.

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