TG TET Hall Ticket 2026 for In-Service Teachers: Download link to be activated shortly

TG TET Hall Ticket 2026 download link for in-service teachers will be activated today, September 2. The hall ticket was supposed to be released on August 31, but the exam authority has postponed the announcement till September 2. The official release time has not been confirmed, and the candidates must keep checking the official website tgtet.aptonline.in. The applicants must keep their mobile number, Aadhaar number and date of birth details ready.