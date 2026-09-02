TG TET Hall Ticket 2026 for In-Service Teachers: Download link to be activated shortly

TG TET Hall Ticket 2026 download link for in-service teachers will be activated today, September 2. The hall ticket was supposed to be released on August 31, but the exam authority has postponed the announcement till September 2. The official release time has not been confirmed, and the candidates must keep checking the official website tgtet.aptonline.in. The applicants must keep their mobile number, Aadhaar number and date of birth details ready.
September 8, 2026: Paper 1 SGT
September 8, 2026: Paper 2 Mathematics & Social Science
September 9, 2026: Paper 2 Mathematics, Science & Social Studies
Paper 1: 5,963
Paper 2: 19,020
Total No. of Candidates: 24,983
Here are the important instructions to download the hall ticket -
Open the official website tgtet.aptonline.in
Click on the link that indicates 'download hall ticket'
Enter the mobile number, Aadhaar card and date of birth
The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen
Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same
On the exam day, the candidates will have to carry the hall ticket along with a valid ID proof. The ID proof includes Aadhaar Card/ Driving License/ Voter ID.