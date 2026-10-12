TG SET English Cutoff 2026: Will it remain as high as 2025? Question paper analysis offers clues

The TG SET English cutoff reached 69.33% in 2025, a sharp increase from 52% in 2024. With the 2026 examination now over, candidates are likely to be watching whether the cutoff remains at last year's level or moves lower.

An analysis of the English question paper conducted on September 30, 2026, in Shift 2 suggests a moderate-to-difficult examination, with a combination of direct questions, literary chronology, matching exercises and conceptual topics.

While the paper's difficulty offers some insight into candidates' likely performance, it is too early to conclude whether the cutoff will decline.