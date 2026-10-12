TG SET Cutoff Trends: Which subjects saw the biggest changes between 2023 and 2025?

As candidates await the TG SET 2026 results, previous years' cutoffs offer an indication of how qualifying scores have varied across subjects. An analysis of the official TG SET cutoff lists for 2023, 2024 and 2025 reveals considerable fluctuations, particularly in English and Commerce.
The comparison is based on the unreserved/general category cutoff percentages published by the examination authorities.
English recorded one of the most notable changes among the major subjects examined.
The unreserved cutoff stood at 57.33% in 2023 before declining to 52% in 2024. However, it increased to 69.33% in 2025, representing a rise of 17.33 percentage points in a single year.
Commerce followed a similar pattern, although the increase was smaller. Its cutoff declined from 54% in 2023 to 51.33% in 2024 before rising to 61.33% in 2025.
Unlike English and Commerce, Chemical Sciences recorded a steady decline in its cutoff across the three examinations.
The cutoff decreased from 55.33% in 2023 to 50% in 2024 and further to 49.33% in 2025.
Computer Science and Applications remained comparatively stable, with the cutoff standing at 57.33% in both 2023 and 2024 before declining marginally to 55.33% in 2025.
Education, meanwhile, recorded a decline from 64% in 2023 to 55.33% in 2024, followed by a slight increase to 56% in 2025.
English: 57.33% (2023), 52% (2024), 69.33% (2025)
Commerce: 54% (2023), 51.33% (2024), 61.33% (2025)
Chemical Sciences: 55.33% (2023), 50% (2024), 49.33% (2025)
Computer Science: 57.33% (2023), 57.33% (2024), 55.33% (2025)
Education: 64% (2023), 55.33% (2024), 56% (2025)
The variations show why candidates should avoid relying on a single year's cutoff while assessing their chances of qualification.
Cutoffs can change depending on the examination's difficulty, candidates' performance and the applicable qualification criteria.
Candidates can use the TG SET 2026 response sheet and provisional answer key to estimate their scores and compare them with previous years' figures.
However, the historical cutoffs should not be treated as expected or confirmed cutoffs for 2026. The official subject-wise and category-wise cutoffs will be known only after the examination authorities announce the results.
For the latest exam news and updates, keep visiting EdexLive.