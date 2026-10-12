TG SET Response Sheet 2026 download link to be activated today

TG SET Response Sheet 2026: Osmania University will activate the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET) 2026 response sheet download link today, October 12, along with the official answer key. The response sheet can be accessed by entering the 'hall ticket number, mobile number and date of birth' details. The candidates must note that the response sheet will have the correct answers as well as the answers marked by the candidates. OU will release master question papers along with the preliminary key separately as well.
The official release time of the response sheet and answer key has been confirmed as 3:00 PM, and the objection window will also begin immediately. There has been no announcement of a change in the official schedule. Therefore, the candidates are advised not to believe any rumours or unofficial announcements.
TG SET response sheets and answer keys for all subjects will be activated at tgset.aptonline.in and telanganaset.org. The candidates will have the option to download the response sheet in PDF format. It is important to note that the link to access response sheets will be accessible till October 15 only. Therefore, it is advisable to save the PDF copy of the response sheet for future reference. If you plan to appear for the TG SET exam in 2027, the copy of the 2026 response sheet will serve as a previous-year question paper that can help with preparation.
Telangana SET 2026 was conducted on September 28, 29 and 30, and the answer key is being released 12 days after the exam. A similar trend was followed in 2025 as well. However, there has been no confirmation of the exac t result date.