TG SET Response Sheet 2026 download link to be activated today

TG SET response sheets and answer keys for all subjects will be activated at tgset.aptonline.in and telanganaset.org. The candidates will have the option to download the response sheet in PDF format. It is important to note that the link to access response sheets will be accessible till October 15 only. Therefore, it is advisable to save the PDF copy of the response sheet for future reference. If you plan to appear for the TG SET exam in 2027, the copy of the 2026 response sheet will serve as a previous-year question paper that can help with preparation.