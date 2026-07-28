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TG SET 2026 application form to be released on August 3; check important dates here

TG SET 2026 application form dates along with the tentative exam timeline have been released by Osmania University
TG SET 2026 application form
TG SET 2026 application form.Official website image of TG SET 2026
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Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET) 2026 official notification has been released. Osmania University has released the detailed registration schedule along with the tentative timeline for conducting the exam. As per the official schedule, TG SET 2026 will be conducted in the last week of September, and the online registration is set to begin from August 3 onwards.

TG SET 2026 Important Dates

  • Application form release date: August 3, 2026

  • Last date to register without a late fee: August 30, 2026

  • Deadline to register with a late fee of Rs 1500: September 5, 2026

  • Application form editing dates: September 13 to 15, 2026

  • Hall ticket availability date: September 22, 2026

  • Exam date: last week of September 2026

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Press Note(Notification)
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TG SET 2026 official information brochure will be released by or before August 3. The exam will take place in 29 subjects. In case there is a plan to introduce a new subject, the same shall be notified through the information brochure. Aspirants with a PG degree are eligible to register for the SET exam. Final-year PG students can also apply.

Through the SET exam, eligibility of Assistant Professorship shall be provided to the qualified candidates. Osmania University awards a qualifying certificate to all the candidates clearing the cutoff marks.

TG SET 2026 application form
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Compared to the previous year, the 2026 session exam is being conducted earlier. In 2025, the exam was conducted in December while the application forms for the same were released on September 30. Last year, the results were released almost 45 plus days after the exam.

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