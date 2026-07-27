IIM Lucknow celebrates 42nd Foundation Day; Key highlights

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) marked its 42nd Foundation Day on July 27, 2026, celebrating over four decades of contribution to management education, institutional leadership, and business innovation in India.
The key note address was delivered by Shri Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Advisor to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh. He shared insights on AI adoption, digital transformation, and building future-ready talent. He emphasised the importance of AI adoption and explained how it is changing the industry.
The programme also featured a Seminar Session on AI & Digital Transformation. A Panel Discussion on Governance was also organised, which was moderated by Mr. Rajeev Budhiraja. Valuable perspectives on governance, public policy, technology and leadership were discussed.
The 42nd Foundation Day celebrations also showcased the vibrant cultural spirit of the IIM Lucknow community. The institute hosted the Prize Distribution Ceremony, celebrating excellence, dedication, and the spirit of participation.
Inputs taken from IIM Lucknow's 'X' Post on 42nd Foundation Day Celebrations