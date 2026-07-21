AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 registration begins at cap.apcfss.in

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education commenced the AP EAMCET 2026 counselling registration on July 20. This year, a new website has been launched for the EAPCET (EAMCET) counselling i.e., cap.apcfss.in. Eligible and interested students must click on the 'Candidate Login' option available on the official website to complete the 'New Registration' process.

Details required to register for AP EAMCET Counselling 2026

If you are registering for the counselling process, make sure that all the below details are to be kept ready -

AP EAPCET Hall Ticket Number

Date of Birth

Mobile Number

Aadhaar Number

After entering the Aadhaar Number, click on the 'Generate OTP' option. You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and validate the registration. Your details such as 'Name, Father's Name and Caste/ Category Details shall be auto-populated based on the data submitted by you while filling the application form.

While registering for the counselling, the applicants must upload the required documents such as Class 10 marksheet, Intermediate marksheet, Caste/ Category Certificate, EWS Certificate (if applicable) and Income Certificate. These documents shall be verified online by the helpline centers from July 22 to 31.

APSCHE shall open the web options on July 25 for the registered candidates. Through this process, you can choose the college and course preferences in priority order. The last date to fill the web options is July 31. Based on the choices filled, the admission authority shall process the seat allotment result on August 8.

Applicants must note that the last date to register for the counselling process is July 29. APSCHE may not extend the registration last date.

If you face any technical issues or challenges while registering for the counselling process, you can write a mail to APSCHE's helpdesk cheapeapcet@gmail.com. You can also contact the helpdesk at 7842075469 and 7842085469 between 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM.