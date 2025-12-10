Telangana SSC exam 2026 timetable released

Highlighting a note , a senior officer said, “Part-B (Objective Paper) must be answered only in the permitted time - (i)last 30 minutes for all subjects except English and Science; (ii) last 15 minutes for Physical Science and Biological Science; (iii) along with Part-A for English. All academic course subjects/papers are common to both SSC and OSSC candidates."

Similarly the SSC Public Examinations, March-2026, shall be conducted strictly in accordance with the time-table, notwithstanding any declaration of Public Holiday or General Holiday by the Government in respect of any of the scheduled dates.