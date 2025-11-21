Telangana SSC exam 2026 schedule to be out soon

The Telangana Board of School Education is likely to reveal the test schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2026 exams shortly.

Candidates preparing for the exam can find the date sheet on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in , once it is issued.

The Telangana SSC exam pattern employs an 80:20 assessment structure, with external board exams accounting for 80 per cent of the marks and internal assessments accounting for 20 per cent.

Each subject is worth 100 marks, for a total of 600 marks across all subjects. Except for English and Science, Part B of any exam paper must be completed within the final 30 minutes.

Last year, the SSC exam schedule was issued on December 19, and the Class 10 exams began on March 21.

How to check the Telangana SSC exam 2026 schedule once it is released:

Visit the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in , once released Click on the TS SSC 2026 exam schedule link on the homepage Click on the link, and a PDF containing the timetable will appear on the screen Check the exam dates and shift timings Download and take a printout for further use.

To pass the Class 10 exam, applicants must achieve at least 35 per cent overall and in each subject. To receive an A grade, candidates must score 750 or higher.

Students who score between 600 and 749 receive a grade of B, while those who score between 500 and 599 receive a C.

A grade of D is assigned for scores ranging from 350 to 499. Candidates from the PWD category must pass with at least 25 per cent.