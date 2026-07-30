Rajasthan SET 2026 application form closing on July 31; corrections allowed till August 2

University of Kota will close the application form for the Rajasthan SET 2026 exam on July 31. The date may not be extended further, as the exam authority has already opened a window to correct details. The last date to make edits in the application form is August 2. Application form correction is a one-time opportunity, and an additional fee of Rs 400 is applicable.
The application fee is Rs 1500 for General/ OBC/ SBC (creamy layer) candidates, whereas it is Rs 1200 for EWS/ SBC/ OBC (non-creamy layer). For SC and ST categories, the application fee is Rs 700.
Applicants will NOT be allowed to edit the mobile number, email address, communication address, photograph, or signature.
Among father's name, mother's name and candidate's name, one detail can be edited.
There is an option to edit test city preferences. Still, there is no guarantee of the test city allotment as per the revised preferences, as UOK is not bound to follow the choice given by the candidates.
There is an option to edit date of birth, gender, category, sub category, PG subject and SET subject details.
Once edited and submitted, there will not be a further option to make corrections in the application form.
Rajasthan SET exam 2026 will be conducted on September 13. The official date of the hall ticket/ admit card is yet to be confirmed. Usually, the hall ticket link gets activated 4-7 days before the exam date.