From 1.78 lakh appointments to 80,000 upcoming exams, Rajasthan CM outlines jobs push for youth

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said the youth are the future of the country and asserted that the progress of the state and the nation depends on their advancement, while highlighting the state government's ongoing recruitment and employment initiatives.

Addressing the 'Sapno Ki Udaan' programme, Sharma said the initiative was organised to encourage young people to pursue their aspirations.

"The youth represent the country's future. Only when the youth progress will the state and the nation advance. When a human being exerts determined effort, even a stone turns into water. We want our youth to soar high and realise their dreams," he said.

Highlighting the government's employment measures, the Chief Minister said appointment letters had been issued to 1.78 lakh youths and that the recruitment process for another 51,000 posts had been completed, with appointment letters to be distributed within the next two months. He added that examinations for 80,000 posts would be conducted soon and that a recruitment drive for another 70,000 posts had also been announced.

Sharma said the government was fulfilling its commitments and added that, despite completing only two-and-a-half years in office, more work remained to be done.

Referring to former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the Chief Minister said dreams should inspire people to work towards their goals. He urged the youth to remain determined, saying every major achievement begins with a small dream and that nothing is impossible with dedication.

He also said the aspirations of young people are shared by their families and urged them to fulfil their parents' expectations through hard work and responsible use of the opportunities available to them.

The Chief Minister said several young people were availing government schemes to become self-employed while also generating employment for others. He added that the government was working to create employment opportunities across sectors, including tourism.

Sharma further said strict action was being taken against those involved in paper leak cases in Rajasthan and that those found guilty had been sent to jail. He also said five traditional rural sports had been included under the 'Rajasthan Gaurav Khel' initiative, while new policies had been introduced and sports competitions organised to promote youth participation.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister said the state government would continue to support young people in achieving their aspirations. "Those who dare never lose," he said.