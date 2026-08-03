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Puducherry NEET UG State Merit List 2026 Released; Krishanth Abhinav state topper

Helath and Family Welfare Department of Puducherry has released the NEET UG state merit list 2026 today, August 3, in PDF format and the objections are open till August 5
Puducherry NEET UG Rank List 2026
Puducherry NEET UG Rank List 2026Official website of Puducherry NEET UG counselling 2026
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The Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Puducherry, has released the NEET UG state rank list 2026 today, August 3. The list has been uploaded to health.py.gov.in, and objections are open until August 5. Students who featured in the state rank list are eligible to participate in the counselling process conducted by CENTAC Puducherry.

Direct link to download Puducherry NEET UG Merit List 2026

Puducherry NEET UG Rank List 2026: List of top 10 students

Here is the list of top 10 candidates as per the rank list -

  • Krishanth Abhinav - 553 Rank

  • Praveena A - 1721 Rank

  • Ramaneeshwar A - 1756 Rank

  • Inbashree AD - 3073 Rank

  • V Pranav - 3397 Rank

  • Preetham E - 3464 Rank

  • Vishupriya S - 3822 Rank

  • Bharath Kumar C - 4135 Rank

  • Kiruthika K - 5168 Rank

  • Roshini alias Roopavathy - 5790 Rank

Source: Official PDF of Rank List.

Students who have objections or find discrepancies in the merit cum rank list can file the same through email. Candidates must write an email to dms@py.gov.in with all the details, including application form number, NEET roll number, result sheet, and proper category details PDF. August 5 is the last date to file objections on the rank list.

Puducherry NEET UG Rank List 2026
NEET UG 2026 Counselling Reset: New rules, zero physical reporting and the September 8 deadline

As the AIQ NEET UG counselling 2026 is set to commence from August 5 onwards, CENTAC Puducherry is expected to initiate the counselling process from the second week of August. Meanwhile, students are advised to keep all the required documents ready and be prepared for the choice filling process.

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