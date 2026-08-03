Puducherry NEET UG State Merit List 2026 Released; Krishanth Abhinav state topper

The Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Puducherry, has released the NEET UG state rank list 2026 today, August 3. The list has been uploaded to health.py.gov.in, and objections are open until August 5. Students who featured in the state rank list are eligible to participate in the counselling process conducted by CENTAC Puducherry.
Here is the list of top 10 candidates as per the rank list -
Krishanth Abhinav - 553 Rank
Praveena A - 1721 Rank
Ramaneeshwar A - 1756 Rank
Inbashree AD - 3073 Rank
V Pranav - 3397 Rank
Preetham E - 3464 Rank
Vishupriya S - 3822 Rank
Bharath Kumar C - 4135 Rank
Kiruthika K - 5168 Rank
Roshini alias Roopavathy - 5790 Rank
Source: Official PDF of Rank List.
Students who have objections or find discrepancies in the merit cum rank list can file the same through email. Candidates must write an email to dms@py.gov.in with all the details, including application form number, NEET roll number, result sheet, and proper category details PDF. August 5 is the last date to file objections on the rank list.
As the AIQ NEET UG counselling 2026 is set to commence from August 5 onwards, CENTAC Puducherry is expected to initiate the counselling process from the second week of August. Meanwhile, students are advised to keep all the required documents ready and be prepared for the choice filling process.