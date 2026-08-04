Now UGC NET and CSIR NET mandatory for PhD admission in West Bengal; university-level exams scrapped

The Department of Higher Education, West Bengal, has issued an official notification to all state government and private universities to accept only UGC NET and CSIR NET scores for PhD admission.
This move will replace all the separate entrance tests that universities conduct for PhD admission. So far, UGC NET or CSIR NET candidates are exempted from university-level entrance exams, but as per the latest directive, UGC NET and CSIR NET should only be considered for PhD admission.
The department has issued these guidelines in line with the PhD regulations of UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for the Award of PhD Regulations, 2022), the National Education Policy 2020 and UGC's order issued on March 28, 2024. As per these guidelines, universities must accept the national-level CSIR NET/UGC for PhD admission.
The West Bengal College Service Commission conducts the West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) for assistant professorship eligibility. This exam is similar to the UGC NET exam. Even though there was no mention of the WB SET in the latest guidelines, candidates with a qualifying certificate can apply directly for PhD admission. UGC NET is not mandatory if students have a WB SET qualifying certificate.
WBCSC has not issued an official notification for WB SET 2026 exam, and an official notification is expected in September or October. Usually, the exam is conducted in December every year.