Now UGC NET and CSIR NET mandatory for PhD admission in West Bengal; university-level exams scrapped

The Department of Higher Education, West Bengal, has issued an official notification to all state government and private universities to accept only UGC NET and CSIR NET scores for PhD admission.

This move will replace all the separate entrance tests that universities conduct for PhD admission. So far, UGC NET or CSIR NET candidates are exempted from university-level entrance exams, but as per the latest directive, UGC NET and CSIR NET should only be considered for PhD admission.