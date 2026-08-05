AP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Begins: Register by August 12; list of new changes

NTR University of Health Sciences commenced the registration process for NEET UG MBBS and BDS state-level counselling on August 5, and the last date to register without a late fee is August 12. Candidates missing the application deadline will have to pay a late fee of Rs 20,000, and the dates for the same are August 13 and 14. The late fee rule has been implemented for the first time in AP NEET counselling 2026.
This year, NTRUHS has scarpped the single-time web options filling in the NEET counselling. Students who wish to participate in the second round counselling can fill the fresh web options. Over the years, the admission authority provided only single time web options submission.
To register for counselling, the candidates must have featured in the rank list that was released on July 31. The registration fee for the OC/ BC category is Rs 3,000 and the same for SC/ ST categories is Rs 2,400. 85 precent seats are filled through state-level counselling while 15 percent are allocated under AIQ counselling conducted by MCC.
Here is the list of important documents required -
NEET UG score card
Class 10 certificate/ marks memo
Class 12/ Intermediate certificate
Study certificates from Class 6 to 10
Transfer Certificate of Intermeiate/ Class 12
Community Certiicate/ Income Certificate / EWS Certificate (if applicable)
Aadhaar Card
Passport Size Photograph