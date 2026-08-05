AP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Begins: Register by August 12; list of new changes

NTR University of Health Sciences commenced the registration process for NEET UG MBBS and BDS state-level counselling on August 5, and the last date to register without a late fee is August 12. Candidates missing the application deadline will have to pay a late fee of Rs 20,000, and the dates for the same are August 13 and 14. The late fee rule has been implemented for the first time in AP NEET counselling 2026.