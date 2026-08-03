NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2026: Dates to be announced soon

AYUSH Admission Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will soon release the official schedule for NEET UG AYUSH counselling 2026 for 15 per cent seats. The counselling is conducted for admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and B.Pharma (Ayurveda) courses. NEET UG score is mandatory to participate in this counselling. Last year (2025), the counselling process began on August 22.
Usually, AYUSH counselling begins after the MBBS and BDS Round 1 seat allotment and counselling process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Certain students who could not make it to MBBS and BDS opt for AYUSH courses as an alternative. Over the years, AIQ cutoffs for AYUSH courses have been steadily increasing due to the growing competition.
For MBBS and BDS courses, flexibility to skip reporting to colleges if choosing the 'Float' option and an easier seat surrendering process were implemented. However, similar changes were not announced for the AYUSH counselling. As the admission process for AYUSH courses is purely based on NEET, students are expecting flexibility in the AYUSH counselling as well. AACCC might soon decide on the same.
AACCC will only conduct AIQ counselling for AYUSH counselling. States will hold their own admission process for the 85 percent seats. The dates for state-level counselling will be announced based on the schedule of AIQ counselling. The list of colleges, seat matrix and fee structures will be confirmed soon.