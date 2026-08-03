NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2026: Dates to be announced soon

Will there be any changes in NEET UG AYUSH counselling 2026?

For MBBS and BDS courses, flexibility to skip reporting to colleges if choosing the 'Float' option and an easier seat surrendering process were implemented. However, similar changes were not announced for the AYUSH counselling. As the admission process for AYUSH courses is purely based on NEET, students are expecting flexibility in the AYUSH counselling as well. AACCC might soon decide on the same.