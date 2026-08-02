MCC AIQ NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration to begin on August 5

Medical Counselling Committee released NEET UG counselling dates 2026 for 15 percent AIQ, and a tentative schedule for state-level counselling has been released as well. The online registration for 15 percent AIQ counselling will begin from August 5 onwards and the round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on August 17.
Registration & fee payment: August 5 to 12, 2026
Choice filling & locking: August 6 to 13, 2026
Processing of seat allotment: August 13 to 18, 2026
Seat allotment resuult: August 17, 2026
Reporting: August 18 to 22, 2026
For the Round 2, 3 and stray vacancy round dates, you can check the official counselling dates PDF below.
The National Testing Agency shared the NEET Ug 2026 ranks data with various starts on July 30. States like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have released the NEET UG states ranks on July 31 and August 1. Various states are expected to declare the state-level ranks anytime soon. Usually, the state-level first round seat allotment result for 85 percent seats will take place only after the conclusion of the 15 percent AIQ round 1.
This year, NMC introduced few important changes in the counselling process. One of the major changes is that students who wish to upgrade the seat by selecting the 'Float' option after the round 1 or 2 seat allotment need not visit the college for physical reporting and document verification. Also, the process of withdrawing or surrendering the seat has been made online.