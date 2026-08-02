Exams

MCC AIQ NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration to begin on August 5

Medical Counselling Committee will begin the online registration for NEET UG counselling 2026 on August 5 while the state-level counselling will start from August 13 onwards
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026
Official website image of MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026
Updated on

Medical Counselling Committee released NEET UG counselling dates 2026 for 15 percent AIQ, and a tentative schedule for state-level counselling has been released as well. The online registration for 15 percent AIQ counselling will begin from August 5 onwards and the round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on August 17.

MCC NEET UG AIQ Counselling Dates 2026 Round 1

Registration & fee payment: August 5 to 12, 2026

Choice filling & locking: August 6 to 13, 2026

Processing of seat allotment: August 13 to 18, 2026

Seat allotment resuult: August 17, 2026

Reporting: August 18 to 22, 2026

For the Round 2, 3 and stray vacancy round dates, you can check the official counselling dates PDF below.

Attachment
PDF
mcc neet ug counselling dates 2026
Preview

The National Testing Agency shared the NEET Ug 2026 ranks data with various starts on July 30. States like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have released the NEET UG states ranks on July 31 and August 1. Various states are expected to declare the state-level ranks anytime soon. Usually, the state-level first round seat allotment result for 85 percent seats will take place only after the conclusion of the 15 percent AIQ round 1.

This year, NMC introduced few important changes in the counselling process. One of the major changes is that students who wish to upgrade the seat by selecting the 'Float' option after the round 1 or 2 seat allotment need not visit the college for physical reporting and document verification. Also, the process of withdrawing or surrendering the seat has been made online.

NEET UG
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com