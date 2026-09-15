NEET PG Rank Compression Explained: Why 20 marks can change thousands of ranks

The NEET PG merit list does not move uniformly with marks. The 2025 result data show that the impact of a few additional marks can become particularly significant among candidates competing for higher All India Ranks.
The NBEMS result of 2025 lists candidates' total scores out of 800 and their corresponding NEET PG ranks.
A look at the score bands illustrates the extent of this rank compression.
Source: NEET PG 2025 result date. The NEET PG 2024 result data was not considered, as only the percentile had been declared instead of the marks.
The official result data provides several striking examples. A candidate scoring 600 marks secured rank 2,990, while a score of 595 was associated with rank 3,600. Elsewhere in the result, a candidate with 555 marks secured rank 10,196, while another with 552 marks was ranked 10,579.
At the top end, small differences in marks can represent thousands of ranks.
A move from the 500–524 band to the 550–574 band represents a major change in the expected rank zone
The effect is particularly important for candidates targeting highly preferred specialities and institutions
Marks should therefore be considered in relation to the entire candidate pool
The term "rank compression" is useful because the competition is not simply about crossing a particular marks threshold. Several candidates can be clustered within a relatively narrow score range.
For the 2026 NEET PG candidates, the message is straightforward: every additional mark can matter when candidates are closely packed together. However, the 2025 distribution should be treated as a historical reference rather than a fixed formula.